STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Covishield & Covaxin prices cut, hospitals to pay Rs 225 per dose

The precautionary dose has to be of the same vaccine used for the first two doses.

Published: 10th April 2022 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2022 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Covishield and Covaxin Image for Representational Purpose. (File Photo)

Covishield and Covaxin Image for Representational Purpose. (File Photo)

NEW DELHI: A day before the Covid-19 booster dose became available for all adults in private vaccination centers, prices of the two vaccines — Covishield and Covaxin — were reduced by more than half. They will be available to private hospitals for Rs 225. The public will have to pay more, depending on how much the hospitals charge for services provided.

Top officials of the Serum Institute of India (SII), the makers of Covishield, and Bharat Biotech, which manufactures Covaxin, took to Twitter to announce the slash in price. They said the decision was taken after consultations with the Central government. 

SII CEO Adar Poonawalla tweeted, “We are pleased to announce that after discussion with the Central government, SII has decided to revise the price of COVISHIELD for private hospitals from Rs 600 to Rs 225 per dose. We once again commend this decision from the Centre to open precautionary dose to all 18+.”

Bharat Biotech co-founder Suchitra Ella said, “Announcing #CovaxinPricing. We welcome the decision to make available a precautionary dose for all adults. In consultation with the Central government, we have decided to revise the price of #COVAXIN from Rs 1200 to Rs 225 per dose for #privatehospitals.”

The precautionary dose has to be of the same vaccine used for the first two doses. There will be an orientation meeting of all states and UTs on how to go about administering these booster doses.

The health ministry on Saturday said that private hospitals may charge up to a maximum of Rs 150 over and above the cost of the vaccine.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 Booster Vaccine Pandemic Omicron Covishield Covaxin Price Serum Institute of India Bharat Biotech Adar Poonawalla
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp