Covishield & Covaxin prices cut, hospitals to pay Rs 225 per dose

NEW DELHI: A day before the Covid-19 booster dose became available for all adults in private vaccination centers, prices of the two vaccines — Covishield and Covaxin — were reduced by more than half. They will be available to private hospitals for Rs 225. The public will have to pay more, depending on how much the hospitals charge for services provided.

Top officials of the Serum Institute of India (SII), the makers of Covishield, and Bharat Biotech, which manufactures Covaxin, took to Twitter to announce the slash in price. They said the decision was taken after consultations with the Central government.

SII CEO Adar Poonawalla tweeted, “We are pleased to announce that after discussion with the Central government, SII has decided to revise the price of COVISHIELD for private hospitals from Rs 600 to Rs 225 per dose. We once again commend this decision from the Centre to open precautionary dose to all 18+.”

Bharat Biotech co-founder Suchitra Ella said, “Announcing #CovaxinPricing. We welcome the decision to make available a precautionary dose for all adults. In consultation with the Central government, we have decided to revise the price of #COVAXIN from Rs 1200 to Rs 225 per dose for #privatehospitals.”

The precautionary dose has to be of the same vaccine used for the first two doses. There will be an orientation meeting of all states and UTs on how to go about administering these booster doses.

The health ministry on Saturday said that private hospitals may charge up to a maximum of Rs 150 over and above the cost of the vaccine.