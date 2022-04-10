Jamia meet to discuss UGC’s common exam order

Ifrah Mufti By

NEW DELHI: A day after the University Grants Commission (UGC) rejected Jamia Millia Islamia’s proposal of holding CUET for only eight courses, varsity sources said that their academic council members will again meet the UGC chairman on April 11 to discuss the matter.

Not convinced by the UGC’s clarification of considering only CUET scores for the undergraduate courses, one of the sources said that Jamia requested the authorities to hold CUET for limited subjects as the varsity did not want to disturb the admission policy for the session 2022-23 noting the fact that a large number of students were returning back after two years.

“Also, since it is a minority institution, the new policy will have its repercussions and we may undergo a major financial loss after handing over the responsibility of application forms to the National Testing Agency (NTA). Through the application fees, we manage to deal with our financial matters and sometimes we give out the salaries of our teachers from the same,” said a source.

Jamia receives over 1.5 lakh applications every year and the university manages to earn around Rs 8 crore from each application form costing about Rs 500. Although the UGC said that they will retain 10% of the income from application fee over expenditure for maintaining administrative cost and rest will be shared with the university in proportion to the students who applied for the courses, the varsity will still face the financial loss.

One of the senior officials said that if the UGC will not accept the academic council’s concerns, then varsity will accept the policy.

Meanwhile, the university will also be releasing the prospectus and launch the admission policy for the session 2022-23 by next week.

‘Fear of financial loss’

