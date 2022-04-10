Pick business in Telangana or drugs, minister tells pub owners 

Express News Service By

HYDERABAD: Telangana excise minister V Srinivas Goud on Saturday minced no words while giving two options to pub owners — relocate to some other State or ensure that their establishments remain free from the menace of drugs.

“There is no space in Telangana for drugs; such acts won’t be tolerated in the State any longer. If you allow such activities to continue, your licence will be revoked,” the Minister told pub owners at a meeting held with them.

Goud reminded that the Chief Minister was adamant that he wanted Telangana to be drugs-free. “His orders are clear to deal strictly with people involved in such activities and trying to defame Hyderabad,”

Goud said, instructing pub owners not to exceed the deadline to close for the day and to ensure there is no nuisance due to the establishments.

The Minister clarified that the owners should remember that pubs and bars are not the only source of revenue for the government.

“We are allowing pubs and bars for the convenience of people from other regions, states and cultures. The Government will support those who follow the rules and deal strictly with those who are found violating rules. Owners who ignore drug abuse in their establishment will be booked under the PD Act, no matter how well connected they are,” Goud said.