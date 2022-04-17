STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Clash during Hanuman Jayanti event, cops injured

Published: 17th April 2022 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2022 08:36 AM

Image used for representational purposes(File photo| P Ravindra Babu)

NEW DELHI: Clashes broke out between two communities in North West Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area following a Shobha Yatra organised on Saturday, police said. According to the police, stones were pelted in the area leading to a tense situation. 

Two companies of the Rapid Action Force have also been deployed in and around Jahangirpuri. Several policemen were injured but the nature of injuries can only be known after investigations. All those injured have been admitted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital in Jahangirpuri for treatment.

Special CP (northern zone) Dependra Pathak said senior officers are present on the spot to closely monitor the situation. “We request people to stay calm, adequate police force is here to control the situation. Two groups went into a scuffle during a procession. We are investigating the matter,” said Pathak.

A heated argument between two communities led into a scuffle. “Both the communities started pelting stones. They damaged public property and also torched some vehicles,” said police. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “The incident of the stone-pelting in the procession of the Jahangirpuri is condemnable. Strict action should be taken against those who are guilty. I appeal everyone to maintain peace by holding each other’s hands.”

Rakesh Asthana, Police Commissioner of Delhi said, “Citizens are requested to not to pay heed to rumours and fake news on social media.”

Comments

