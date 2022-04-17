DMK targets TN Governor RN Ravi over NEET Bill again

Express News Service By

CHENNAI: DMK mouthpiece Murasoli on Saturday criticised Governor RN Ravi for delaying granting his assent to the NEET Exemption Bill and forwarding it to the President. In an editorial piece, Murasoli accused the Governor of unnecessarily indulging in politics, and alleged he is being misled on the Bill.“’Justice delayed is justice denied’, is the basic tenet of the legal system, and the Governor should realise this and act accordingly,” the article said.

The DMK’s diatribe against the Governor came two days after the chief minister, his Cabinet colleagues, and the DMK and its allies boycotted the Governor’s ‘At Home’ reception hosted to mark Tamil New Year.

“The Governor is acting as though he is the President. His job is just to forward the NEET Bill to the President and not put it on the backburner. This can be precisely described as unnecessarily playing politics. Perhaps he is considering assuming charge as president of the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit,” the Murasoli editorial said.

“It is clear that the Governor is being misled by some persons on the NEET Bill. After a long delay, he now says there is no time frame for the Governor to decide on the Bill,” the DMK said. The DMK mouthpiece also said that if the framers of the Constitution anticipated Governors like RN Ravi and how they would delay Bills, they would have set deadlines.