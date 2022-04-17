Four children undergoing treatment, seven deaths so far in Rajasthan's health department 

Rajesh Asnani By

JAIPUR : The mysterious death of seven children in a span of four days in Rajasthan’s Sirohi district has set alarm bells ringing in the state health department. No cause has yet been identified for the death of these children, aged between 3 and 11, who were reportedly suffering from some acute viral infection. At the same time, family members of the victims said the children had showed palpitations and stiffness, and vomited blood.

Meanwhile, a team of experts from Jaipur and AIIMS Jodhpur visited the affected area to conduct a detailed survey of over 500 houses to find out the reason for the deaths and to prevent any spread of the disease.

There is panic among the people in Phulabai Kheda and Viraphali villages of the district. On Thursday, seven teams of the Medical and Health Department visited both villages and took blood samples of 58 children. According to health department officials, three children were taken to hospital on Thursday alone and their blood samples sent for examination. There is an eerie silence in both the affected villages.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the children were ill for three days and died between April 9 and 13 due to viral (acute face of virus). State Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena said experts are conducting a detailed probe.

Collector Bhanwarlal Chaudhary said medical teams have been activated in the area and other children in the villages are being monitored. “The pattern is not exactly the same; there were convulsions, fever and vomiting of blood in one case. It is feared that this could happen due to virus or other things like consuming something unhealthy. Anything conclusive can be said only after receiving the lab reports,” said Choudhary.

At present, four children are being treated for the symptoms at a medical research facility in the state.

Meanwhile, the experts have sent samples of cold drinks and ice creams collected from shops in the area for testing.