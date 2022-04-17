STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announces 300 units of free power from July   

 Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday announced 300 units of free power every month to domestic consumers from July 1 onwards.

Published: 17th April 2022 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2022 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

CHANDIGARH:  Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday announced 300 units of free power every month to domestic consumers from July 1 onwards. There is a rider to the free power, however. Mann said if a household consumes more than 600 units in two months, it will not be entitled for the benefit and will have to pay the full electricity bill.

The CM said families belonging to Scheduled Castes and freedom fighters, who were earlier getting 200 units of power free, will also get 300 units of free power per month now. However, if these families consume more than 600 units in two months, they will not be charged the full bill but will only have to pay for the additional units.

Putting the rumours to rest that the farmers will be charges for power, Mann said there is no such plan and added that the free power to farmers and subsidised power to industry would continue. He also said there would be no increase in the electricity tariff for industrial consumers. 

The state government also announced to waive dues of old electricity bills up to December 31, 2021, of households having load up to 2 kw. Providing free electricity up to 300 units was one of the first pre-poll promises made by AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab, besides waiving the pending domestic bill payments.

Mann said Delhi purchases power from two private companies and despite that 73 per cent people there get free power. After Mann’s announcements, Kejriwal took to twitter and said that the AAP in Punjab had fulfilled its poll promise of free electricity as the party did not make false promises like other parties. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhagwant Mann Electricity bill Power
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
13 Opposition leaders express concern over recent communal violence, question PM Narendra Modi's 'silence'
AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo| Twitter))
Punjab CM announces 300 units of free power every month
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
India’s labour force shrinks in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp