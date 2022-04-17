STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Rioters’ to pay for damages: Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan

Ten houses which have been fully damaged will be rebuilt with government support.

Published: 17th April 2022 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2022 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)

BHOPAL:  Two days after announcing that the houses damaged by rioters during the communal violence in Khargone would be rebuilt by his government, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan elaborated the rebuilding plan. The cost of reconstructing the houses will be recovered from the rioters, he said.

“There is complete peace in Khargone now. We’ve finalised the rebuilding plan for houses/properties destroyed and damaged by rioters. Ten houses that have been fully damaged will be rebuilt with government support. Also, as many as 70 houses which have been partially damaged will be repaired with government help,” the CM announced on Saturday.

He said all those who had lost their livelihood due to the recent violence, would be helped, too. So far, 16 such people have been identified. “None of the families who suffered losses due to the violence will be left alone. The government will first compensate for their loss, but later the cost will be recovered from the rioters,” Chouhan announced after holding a review meeting on the Khargone situation.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Narottam Mishra, when asked about the bulldozing of “illegal” properties of the alleged rioters, said the action was being taken against the “illegal properties” only after proper legal opinion/clearance.

Comments

