AAP objects to temple demolition in Delhi's  Sriniwaspuri

AAP MLA Atishi says BJP is bulldozing the faith of many, the party’s motive is to extort money from people.

Published: 24th April 2022 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2022 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

AAP member Atishi

AAP MLA Atishi (File photo| EPS)

NEW DELHI: AAP’s senior leader and MLA Atishi protested at the Neelkanth Mahadev Mandir in Sriniwaspuri region on Saturday after hearing the news about the demolition of the temple. Leading the protest, Atishi said, “BJP is not only bulldozing the temple but the faith of crores of people just because it wants to loot money from the temple’s gullak. The AAP has made up its mind and we will not allow BJP to demolish the temple. We stand with the people of Sriniwaspuri.”

“BJP is using the threat of bulldozers to extort the common man. Their gunda raj has reached to an extent where they are not even sparing Bhagwan Shri Ram,” she added. Atishi added, “We were informed by the locals that this demolition notice was posted about a week ago. Since yesterday, we have been interacting with the people, listening to them about their grievances after we received a series of complaints about them receiving extortion and demolition threats.”

Also present at the spot, local AAP MLA Madan Lal said, “People are shocked to see how the BJP can paste a notice of demolition at the door of an age-old temple. The only reason why the BJP took the step is because of their lust for money; they want to extort money from the temple.” “Never in these past few decades has anyone proposed to tear down a place of worship. Suddenly, the BJP has decided to threaten people out of its greed for extorting money,” said the MLA.

Madan Lal further added, “The BJP clearly has no leash on its unrestrained greed that they have now resorted to issuing notices to places of worship as well. The notice has been slammed by the Central government where the BJP holds power, through which it aims to threaten and intimidate people so that the party can make as much money off of people’s faith as it can.”

TAGS
AAP Neelkanth Mahadev Mandir
