STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Bastar hosts first entrepreneurship conclave

Maoist hotbed Jagdalpur, the district headquarters of Bastar, is set to turn the corner in its narrative of being the impoverished underbelly of the country.

Published: 24th April 2022 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2022 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

RAIPUR: Maoist hotbed Jagdalpur, the district headquarters of Bastar, is set to turn the corner in its narrative of being the impoverished underbelly of the country. The tribal-dominated heartland is hosting a three-day ‘Conclave on Entrepreneurship’ beginning April 26. The first-of-its-kind business conclave will support and facilitate opportunities to the THINK- B (Technology Hub and Innovation Network for Knowledge-Bastar) incubates and start-ups.

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Mumbai in association with Society of Entrepreneurship Educators (SEE) are organising the conclave. “The programme is intended to inspire entrepreneurship and start-ups in venture creation and career growth among the talented youth. Eminent speakers, renowned entrepreneurs and business thinkers from outside the state are going to participate,” said Rajat Bansal, Bastar Collector.

THINK-B is an initiative of the Bastar district administration, which operates accelerator programmes around the district under its brand to promote local entrepreneurs, an official statement said. The district administration has also signed MoUs with renowned institutions of the state. Think-B provides co-working space for start-ups in Bastar where in the first phase, 14 extraordinary sustainable ideas have been selected in collaboration with TISS and Hidayatullah National Law University Raipur. 

“The conclave looks forward to connecting Bastar’s potential to the larger entrepreneurship ecosystem nationally and internationally,” said Mohit Verma, chairman Thread Craft India, Lucknow. The conclave is set to celebrate business ideas and the stories of entrepreneurs about their passion, hard work and commitment to achieve success in their own businesses, said Aman Jain, founder Maharashtra-based Bunker Textiles Pvt Ltd.

Think-B has been engaging with the Bastar youth who nurture potentially bold visions and guide them in accomplishing ideas based on start-up innovation. In 2018, the Niti Aayog had identified Bastar among 115 ‘aspirational districts’ which occupy the bottom of the list of the districts in the country. In November last year, state Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had inaugurated the new office of the THINK-B in the premises of the Government Polytechnic College in Dharampura.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bastar Conclave on Entrepreneurship
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp