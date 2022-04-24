STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Dignitaries from Kerala visit Delhi's government schools

Atishi explained about the various steps and initiatives such establishing a framework for mentor teachers and enhancing community participation in the upkeep of schools.

Published: 24th April 2022 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2022 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

AAP MLA Atishi, with regional secretary of CBSE School Management Association Victor TI and other dignitaries from Kerala, visit city government schools.(Photo | Express)

NEW DELHI: Victor T.I, the regional secretary of CBSE School Management Association, Kerala and Dr M. Dinesh Babu, the treasurer of confederation of Kerala Sahodaya Complexes on Saturday met with the senior leader and MLA Atishi to discuss the revolution in Delhi’s education system brought on by the Kejriwal government.

Advisor to Delhi’s Education Director Shailendra Sharma was also present. Impressed by the work of Delhi government, Victor T.I wrote to Atishi about learning more about the transformation in Delhi government’s schools.

Atishi explained about the various steps and initiatives such establishing a framework for mentor teachers and enhancing community participation in the upkeep of schools. Taking note of the key decisions that the government took in the last 7 years, the dignitaries visited classrooms to gather a more comprehensive understanding.

The dignitaries visited one ‘Connected Classroom’, a STEM lab and a library of the school. They said, “The facilities provided to the students of Delhi were truly world class. We didn’t expect the facilities to be this good in the schools.” 

The officials were also interested in seeing the widely-hailed Happiness and Mindfulness in city government schools and were impressed by the atmosphere and participation. “The calmness of the students and the happiness that I could feel on their faces while looking at them was really heartening,” an official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Victor T.I Delhi government’s schools Connected Classroom
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp