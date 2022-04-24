Dignitaries from Kerala visit Delhi's government schools

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Victor T.I, the regional secretary of CBSE School Management Association, Kerala and Dr M. Dinesh Babu, the treasurer of confederation of Kerala Sahodaya Complexes on Saturday met with the senior leader and MLA Atishi to discuss the revolution in Delhi’s education system brought on by the Kejriwal government.

Advisor to Delhi’s Education Director Shailendra Sharma was also present. Impressed by the work of Delhi government, Victor T.I wrote to Atishi about learning more about the transformation in Delhi government’s schools.

Atishi explained about the various steps and initiatives such establishing a framework for mentor teachers and enhancing community participation in the upkeep of schools. Taking note of the key decisions that the government took in the last 7 years, the dignitaries visited classrooms to gather a more comprehensive understanding.

The dignitaries visited one ‘Connected Classroom’, a STEM lab and a library of the school. They said, “The facilities provided to the students of Delhi were truly world class. We didn’t expect the facilities to be this good in the schools.”

The officials were also interested in seeing the widely-hailed Happiness and Mindfulness in city government schools and were impressed by the atmosphere and participation. “The calmness of the students and the happiness that I could feel on their faces while looking at them was really heartening,” an official said.