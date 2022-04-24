STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ED launches money laundering probe against riot accused

On Friday, Rakesh Asthana, the Delhi Police Commissioner had requested the ED for a probe against Ansar and four others.

Enforcement Directorate

Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: Following a recommendation through a letter from Delhi Police, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has lodged a case against Mohammed Ansar and four others under relevant sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Ansar is the prime suspect in the recent Jahangirpuri violence that erupted on April 16 during a Ram Navami procession.

On Friday, Rakesh Asthana — the Delhi Police Commissioner — had requested the ED for a probe against Ansar and four others. During preliminary investigations, Delhi Police had detected some doubtful financial dealings and also began suspecting that Ansar had amassed a lot of property, through unfair means.

Delhi Police has reportedly also submitted a bunch of relevant documents against Ansar to the ED for initiating a thorough probe into his assets and his alleged role in the Jahangirpuri violence case.Sources close to Delhi Police said that the ED has initiated a preliminary probe to find out whether Ansar had ever received funds from any organisation earlier and used that during the Jahangirpuri violence.

Police sources also revealed that all bank accounts of Ansar were being verified and scrutinised by various law-enforcing agencies, including Delhi Police. It can be noted that following an instruction of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Delhi Police has also booked Ansar and four others under the National Security Act for their role in the Jahangirpuri communal discord. Trouble started late last Saturday during a Ram Navami procession in Jahangirpuri, which led to violent clashes between two communities. About half a dozen people including police personnel were injured.

