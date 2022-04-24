STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Jahangirpuri residents are ‘caged’, suffering due to curbs, says TMC

Dastidar said the TMC team managed to enter Jahangirpuri despite the restrictions and spoke to many residents before being stopped by police.

Published: 24th April 2022 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2022 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Policemen patrol in violence-hit Jahangirpuri area on Saturday.(Photo | PTI)

The residents of northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri are struggling to make ends meet and suffering due to the restrictions imposed in the area in the wake of the clashes last week, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said on Saturday.

Dastidar, who led an all-women fact-finding team of the TMC to Jahangirpuri on Friday, alleged residents of Jahangirpuri’s C-Block have been “caged” and are not allowed to come out. She said that the team found that people are “under threat” and living in fear. They also complained of restricted access to water.
All points of entry to the C-Block have been heavily barricaded and security has been beefed up following the clashes.

Dastidar said the TMC team managed to enter Jahangirpuri despite the restrictions and spoke to many residents before being stopped by police. “Residents of the C-Block have been caged. They could not come out and were also not allowed to speak to us. There were some children who helped us enter the residential area. We also visited the back lane of the mosque and spoke to some people. We have observed that people are under threat and fear,” the TMC leader said. She said that many residents are scrap dealers and unable to earn their daily wage due to the restrictions. “We went to extend our support to these residents. We are ready to help them,” said Dastidar.     

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jahangirpuri Trinamool Congress Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp