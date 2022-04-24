Jahangirpuri residents are ‘caged’, suffering due to curbs, says TMC

Express News Service By

The residents of northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri are struggling to make ends meet and suffering due to the restrictions imposed in the area in the wake of the clashes last week, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said on Saturday.

Dastidar, who led an all-women fact-finding team of the TMC to Jahangirpuri on Friday, alleged residents of Jahangirpuri’s C-Block have been “caged” and are not allowed to come out. She said that the team found that people are “under threat” and living in fear. They also complained of restricted access to water.

All points of entry to the C-Block have been heavily barricaded and security has been beefed up following the clashes.

Dastidar said the TMC team managed to enter Jahangirpuri despite the restrictions and spoke to many residents before being stopped by police. “Residents of the C-Block have been caged. They could not come out and were also not allowed to speak to us. There were some children who helped us enter the residential area. We also visited the back lane of the mosque and spoke to some people. We have observed that people are under threat and fear,” the TMC leader said. She said that many residents are scrap dealers and unable to earn their daily wage due to the restrictions. “We went to extend our support to these residents. We are ready to help them,” said Dastidar.