Social audit to keep check on dry ration distribution

The notice came in January when the government directed heads of all its schools to ensure distribution of dry ration kits among students through their parents amid rising Covid-19 cases.

Published: 24th April 2022

Mid-Day Meals

NEW DELHI: The government in collaboration with Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has started a social audit of distribution of dry ration under mid-day meal scheme as per directions of the education ministry. As many as 80 school management committee (SMC) members have been trained to gather grass-root data from all the stakeholders involved including the beneficiaries to feed into the social audit being conducted in randomly selected schools.

Meanwhile, the DCPCR chairman was directed to undertake a social audit during distribution of kits and the education officials were ordered to ensure strict compliance and supervision of the whole exercise in their respective districts.

Ranjana Prasad, a DCPCR member, who takes care of the health and nutrition and right to education, said, “The audit has already started and it will continue for the next five days in all Delhi government schools. After the process, we will be able to share the details as to what quality of dry ration is being provided and the feedback from the parents.”

The DCPCR tweeted, “Social audit is an effective tool in the discourse of good governance. While schools were shut, distribution of dry ration in the government schools was a good initiative that ensured students are adequately substituted for nutritional diets during pandemic.” Also, the commission has been holding meetings daily to gather insights on the distribution process.

