Sreenivasan murder: Three PFI activists remanded in Kerala

PALAKKAD: The three Popular Front activists which include the Imam of Shankuvarathode mosque Saddam Hussein, 30, who were arrested on Friday in connection with the murder of RSS worker Sreenivasan for hatching conspiracy and providing logistic support was produced in the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court III in Palakkad on Friday and were remanded.

Imam Saddam Hussein, of Akkiyampadam in Kanhirapuzha, was arrested late on Friday night for harbouring one of the conspirators and hiding the mobile phone of one of the alleged killers, H Abdur Rehman, of Shankuvarathode. The mobile phone of PFI activist Abdur Rehman was collected by his brother, H Mohammed Bilal, 22, and he had kept it inside one of the cardboard boxes in the mosque as per his deposition. It was after the evidence collection of Mohammed Bilal and Sahad, 22, at the mosque in Shankuvarathode on Friday that Imam Sadam Hussein was also made an accused.

The three PFI activists who were produced in court on Saturday were Saddam Hussein, 30, Ashraf, 29, of Kallumparambil, Kavilpad, and Ashfaq, 23, of Kunnumpuram. Thus, the number of PFI activists who were remanded for conspiracy and providing logistic support totalled seven on Saturday. However, the six PFI killers who came in three motorbikes to hack Sreenivasan are still at large.ADGP Vijay Sakhare said that all the six persons were hiding in Kerala itself and the police would arrest them soon.

Meanwhile, the prohibitory orders clamped in the district till April 24, 2022, has been extended till April 28. Meanwhile BJP state general secretary C Krishnakumar said that the use of places of worship for violence and harbouring killers should be viewed seriously and the government needs to take strict action against SDPI/PFI activists who are engaging in such acts. The arrest of the Imam of a place of worship in connection with the killing of RSS activist Sreenivasan also needs to be taken seriously. BJP state vice-president Sobha Surendran on Friday visited the house of Sreenivasan, and consoled family members.