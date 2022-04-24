UAE businessmen to attend PM’s first event in J&K post abrogation

Fayaz Wani By

SRI NAGAR: The first visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Jammu and Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370 on Sunday is going to send a strong political and economic message as top businessmen and investors from the UAE will attend the function to be held at Palli village in border district of Samba.

The PM will visit Panchayat Palli in Samba, close to the International Border (IB) in Jammu, at around 11.30 am to attend national Panchayati Raj Diwas. About 30,000 panchayat members from all parts of J&K are expected to attend the function as the PM will address representatives of around 700 panchayats across the country virtually.

J&K’s Industries and Commerce Secretary Ranjan Prakash Thakur told this newspaper that the UAE businessmen had already arrived. They include Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, CEO of DP World, M A Yusuff Ali, Lulu Group chairman and MD, and Mohamed Ali Alabbar, Emaar Properties founder and MD. “They have come here to attend the event and meet the Prime Minister,” he said, adding these businessmen had recently pledged to make invest in J&K in a big way.

During the Dubai-2022 Expo in January, many top UAE businessmen had signed MoUs with J&K government for investment to the tune of `3,000 crore, especially in real estate, infrastructure, tourism, IT, healthcare, manpower and employment sectors.

Security arrangements have been fortified for the PM’s visit. Sources said NSG commandos, who are coordinating with J&K Police and other security agencies, have taken over the security of the venue and deployed hi-tech surveillance system to ensure foolproof security. A multi-tier security system has been put in place not just in and around the venue but also at other sensitive and vulnerable areas. Security around government installations, military camps, airport and railway stations has been further beefed up after Friday’s encounter in Sanjuwan in Jammu in which two Jaish-e-Mohammad Fidayeen and a CISF officer were killed and nine security men injured.