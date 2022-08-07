Home The Sunday Standard

Amid covid surge, Seven states asked to ramp up testing

During the past month, Kerala reported 2,347 cases a day on an average while Maharashtra had 2,135 cases, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in his letter to these states.

Published: 07th August 2022 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2022 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker conducts COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at the district administration office, coronavirus

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI:  Amid a surge in Covid cases, the Centre on Friday wrote to the Delhi government and six other states — Maharashtra, Odisha, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana -- asking them to speed up the vaccination drive and ensure adequate testing.

During the past month, Kerala reported 2,347 cases a day on average while Maharashtra had 2,135 cases, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in his letter to these states. Highlighting the situation in Delhi, Bhushan said 8.2% of all new cases reported in the country over the past week were from Delhi where the test positivity rate shot up from 5.9% last week to 9.86% on Friday.

“It is critical for the states to ensure adequate testing is undertaken in all the districts of the state while maintaining the recommended share of RT-PCR and antigen tests. The state must also closely monitor districts reporting higher cases, positivity rates, and clusters to prevent further spread of infection and effective case management,” Bhushan said.

The official also warned that the upcoming festivals could lead to mass congregations of people in different parts of the country and potentially facilitate the transmission of infectious diseases, including Covid-19. He urged the states to ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour is followed in crowded places such as markets, inter-state bus stands, schools, colleges, and railway stations. He also emphasized the need to follow the five-fold strategy of test, track, treat, vaccinate, and adherence to Covid protocols.

In view of the low uptake in booster shots, he asked states to step up vaccination efforts and utilise the free precaution doses for the 18-plus eligible population at all government Covid vaccination centres under the ‘Covid Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav’ till September 30.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID COVID testing Cases
India Matters
Trivandrum Airport
'K F Nariman Go Back': When Trivandrum Airport witnessed a political protest 84 years ago
Director General of Meteorology, India Meteorological Department Mrutyunjay Mohapatra in New Delhi, on August 7, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Climate change making prediction difficult for weather agencies across world: IMD DG
Tiruchy Collector handed over the cattle to the beneficiaries in the presence of Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare and Minister for Municipal Administration. (Photo | EPS)
Milch cows distributed by Tiruchy administration earning us a livelihood, say Pachamalai tribals
India's brand new rocket Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D1) lifted off with an earth observation satellite-02 (EOS-02) formerly known as Microsatellite-2 weighing about 145 kg on August 7, 2022
ISRO's SSLV lifts-off with student satellite AzaadiSAT then reports 'data loss' at terminal stage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp