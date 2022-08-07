Chhattisgarh's tribal youths wage war against disability

Ejaz Kaiser By

CHHATTISGARH: In the Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh, 11 tribal youths aged between 23 and 33 years have braved physical disability and are now a source of inspiration for those with a social stigma on infirmity. Sylmina Tigga, 22, a resident of Kunkuri, who couldn’t study beyond Class 8, suffered from a rare birth defect, ‘Phocomelia’, owing to which her upper limbs (hands) remained underdeveloped. That didn’t deter her from carrying out something on her own.

Sylmina found out about training being given to the youth about making LED bulbs. Within a span of two months, she became proficient in creating different variants of LED bulbs, and solar lanterns. She earns `12,000 every month by working an 8-hour shift daily. “I am happy to be living a life beyond my disabilities,” says she while interacting with Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. Like her, there are 10 other tribal youths who secured formal training for three months under the skill development programme — Mukhyamantri Kausal Vikas Yojana, on the making and production of electronic goods like LED bulbs, solar lanterns, power banks, and assembling street lights among others. They have turned into an inspiration for other youths.

They have become a part of the emerging social and economic life of their community. In over three months, the returns from such manufacturing and skill development activities have brought handsome results — `6.5 lakh — from selling the products, the officials said. Rajesh Lakda, a Class 12th pass from Duldula village, walks with the support of crutches. “Owing to our disabilities, our struggle amid hopelessness has persisted for a long. We have now learnt to look for opportunities to overcome our challenges”, he said.

Each such person earns a minimum of `6,000, some even more than `15,000, depending on their output. Sunil Kujur, with both feet paralysed by polio, has agricultural land but he or his parents cannot do farming. “I am the sole breadwinner of my family,” he says. “We count on our skills,” he stated. Another youth Vijay Xalkho says many like him have a stable source of income. These youths get practical training with content designs that suit them. As persons with disability are emotional, they are first counselled and given the liberty to get training in their preferred products of electronic goods, devices and repairs.

“They are an integral part of our society. We are committed to supporting them,” says Ritesh Kumar Agrawal, Jashpur collector. The youth remain committed as they get the feeling of ownership of the products made by them. “This month I got an order of over `3.5 lakh from the local area,” said Rajesh Lakda from Duldula village. Kunal Gupta, the centre coordinator where they have received training, says the physical disability has not broken break their willpower. “Encouraged by their performance, more candidates are now reaching the production centre for job-oriented training,” he said.

The prepared products are sold locally and arrangements are made by the district administration to create more market opportunities to sell them in other districts through government-owned C-Mart stores. Efforts are also on to facilitate them with e-commerce platforms. The raw materials to make the products were provided by the administration. “The youths with disabilities have been working for the past five months here. So far, there is hardly any complaint about the quality of products they manufacture. This speaks about their workmanship,” says Prakash Yadav, Additional Director, Chhattisgarh State Skill Development Authority, in Jashpur.

