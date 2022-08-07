CUET: Students denied entry for being five mins late

Javaria rana By

NEW DELHI: Within 15 minutes of the first shift of the CUET examination commencing at the Delhi University’s Sports Complex — one of the largest exam centres — those manning the venue announced that owing to technical faults, the exam was delayed and that parents would have to wait an extra hour for their children. While the exams were cancelled at 53 centres across the country on Saturday, even at the centres where the test did take place, glitches and mismanagement reigned.

Students and their parents complained that the authorities naming the centre were “insensitive” and did not allow many candidates to take the exam for reaching just a few minutes past the entry time, which was 30 minutes before the exam was to start. “These students were late by just 5-7 minutes and there were still at least 20-25 minutes left for the exam to start. This is completely unacceptable given that the students’ future is at stake,” said Pratap Singh, father of a candidate.

Tamanna from Haryana was in tears as she was not allowed to enter the exam hall for reaching five minutes late. She said she missed writing the exam even though she had travelled over 70 km with her mother from her hometown.

“Our train was scheduled for 5:30 am this morning but departed at 6:40 am. They should consider that a child’s future is at stake,” said Tamanna’s mother, who even called the police to negotiate with the authorities. But even after the police’s intervention, her daughter was not allowed to take the exam.

