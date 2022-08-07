Delhi liquor policy: IAS officer among 11 suspended by L-G for 'deliberate lapses'

Vatsala Shrangi By

NEW DELHI: Days after the row over the new liquor policy, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved the suspension and ordered disciplinary proceedings against 11 excise officials, including the then excise commissioner, an IAS officer, citing “deliberate lapses” in implementing the Excise Policy 2021-22. The suspensions were ordered after the vigilance department submitted its report to the LG, which states there were “serious lapses” on part of the “officers concerned”, said official sources on Saturday.

The suspended officers include 2012-batch IAS officer and then excise commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna and Anand K Tiwari, a 2003-batch DANICS officer, still holding the post of deputy commissioner in the department. While Krishna from the AGMUT cadre was transferred from the Delhi government in July this year and is currently posted at Dadra and Nagar Haveli, his suspension will be processed by the Union home ministry. The others in the line of suspension include three ad-hoc DANICS officers working as assistant commissioners and six others with the department.

Officials in L-G’s office said the decision has been taken as an inquiry report submitted by the Directorate of Vigilance (DoV) revealed there were “irregularities in finalising the tenders and extending post-tender benefits to select vendors. Also, documents substantiating this were provided to the DoV by the finance and excise departments of the Delhi government, both of which are held by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

The DoV’s report, a copy of which The Morning Standard has seen, states that the officers of the departments have tried to equate the failure of successful tenderers selected through a bidding process in obtaining NOC from Delhi Airport authorities (where some of the premium vends are located) with unsuccessful bidders.

OFFICIALS IN THE LINE OF FIRE

The officers facing action are excised commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna, deputy excise commissioner Anand Kumar Tiwari, three ad-hoc DANICS officers and six officials of the Delhi excise dept

NEW DELHI: Days after the row over the new liquor policy, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved the suspension and ordered disciplinary proceedings against 11 excise officials, including the then excise commissioner, an IAS officer, citing “deliberate lapses” in implementing the Excise Policy 2021-22. The suspensions were ordered after the vigilance department submitted its report to the LG, which states there were “serious lapses” on part of the “officers concerned”, said official sources on Saturday. The suspended officers include 2012-batch IAS officer and then excise commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna and Anand K Tiwari, a 2003-batch DANICS officer, still holding the post of deputy commissioner in the department. While Krishna from the AGMUT cadre was transferred from the Delhi government in July this year and is currently posted at Dadra and Nagar Haveli, his suspension will be processed by the Union home ministry. The others in the line of suspension include three ad-hoc DANICS officers working as assistant commissioners and six others with the department. Officials in L-G’s office said the decision has been taken as an inquiry report submitted by the Directorate of Vigilance (DoV) revealed there were “irregularities in finalising the tenders and extending post-tender benefits to select vendors. Also, documents substantiating this were provided to the DoV by the finance and excise departments of the Delhi government, both of which are held by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. The DoV’s report, a copy of which The Morning Standard has seen, states that the officers of the departments have tried to equate the failure of successful tenderers selected through a bidding process in obtaining NOC from Delhi Airport authorities (where some of the premium vends are located) with unsuccessful bidders. OFFICIALS IN THE LINE OF FIRE The officers facing action are excised commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna, deputy excise commissioner Anand Kumar Tiwari, three ad-hoc DANICS officers and six officials of the Delhi excise dept