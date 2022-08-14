Home The Sunday Standard

Bengal: 20,000 cattle sold illegally in three years with Anubrata Mondal as mastermind, says CBI

Sources said Mondal used Birbhum as the corridor to smuggle cattle to Bangladesh, and around 20,000 cattle were illegally sold during 2014-17.

Published: 14th August 2022 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2022 09:07 AM

Trinamool leader Anubrata Mondal after his arrest by the CBI in connection with a cattle smuggling case, at Bolpur in Birbhum district of Bengal (Photo | PTI )

KOLKATA: The CBI has come across a series of properties linked to arrested TMC strongman Anubrata Mondal’s unaccounted money, which is suspected to be proceeds of cattle smuggling. Evidence recovered by the agency suggest investments of crores in petrol pumps, rice mills, dumpers and land under different names. Sources said Mondal used Birbhum as the corridor to smuggle cattle to Bangladesh, and around 20,000 cattle were illegally sold during 2014-17.

“Mondal’s property started spreading over Birbhum district from 2014,’’ said an officer. “His nexus with BSF and customs officials made him the mastermind behind the cattle trade. We found many properties in his kin’s name.”

The TMC leader also has links in sand mining, officials said. “He has over 100 dumpers. Those who bagged tenders of authorised sand mines were forced to hire his dumpers. He also took money from illegal sand mines,’’ said the officer. The CBI has also traced six rice mills linked to him. 

TAGS
Anubrata Mondal TMC cattle smuggling case CBI West Bengal
