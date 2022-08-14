Guwahati diary: Terrorism takes centre stage in state

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Assam angle in Jharkhand MLAs’ case

The name of city-based businessman Ashok Dhanuka got entangled in the case of the three Jharkhand Congress MLAs who were arrested in Kolkata with Rs 49 lakh on July 31. A CID team of West Bengal police had come to Guwahati to question Dhanuka after suspecting him of supplying money to the arrested trio. The team went to his house but found it being guarded by armed Assam police personnel, the CID said. As people inside the house also did not come out, the team pasted a notice on the door asking him to report to the CID headquarters in Kolkata soon. Later, the Assam police said it was just a coincidence that the personnel were there at that point in time.

WB activist directed to appear in Assam court

A West Bengal activist, against whom police cases were filed in 2020 for allegedly hurting the sentiments of Ahoms, will appear before a court in September. The Kolkata police had detained Garga Chatterjee a few days ago. He was released on bail on the condition that he would appear before the Kamrup (Metro) CJM on September 17. In June, the Gauhati HC issued a notice to West Bengal chief secretary and Kolkata Police commissioner after Assam police failed to arrest him due to alleged non-cooperation from the Bengal police. The activist had made alleged offensive remarks against Ahom dynasty’s founder, Chaolung Sukapha.

Terrorism takes centre stage in state

Terrorism dominated Assam politics in the past fortnight after the police had busted five modules of Al-Qaeda Indian Subcontinent, besides some men connected to the Bangladesh-based outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said these modules were radicalising youngsters under the shelter of some mosques and madrassas. Aminul Islam of minority-based All India United Democratic Party (AIUDF) made light of the CM’s claims by asserting that he raked up the issue of terrorism to divert people’s attention from issues including inflation. AIUDF chief and Lok Sabha member Maulana Badruddin Ajmal had asked the government not to suspect every person wearing a skull cap and sporting beard as a jihadi.

Our correspondent in Guwahati

prasantamazumdar@newindianexpress.com

