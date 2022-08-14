Sea of tricolour as city soaks in Independence Day fervour

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Ahead of Independence Day, the national capital is immersed in patriotic fervour on Saturday with prominent government buildings and heritage sites illuminated in tricolour.

Government bodies and private institutions have planned various activities such as rallies, exhibitions, felicitation ceremonies and cultural events, which will continue till August 15 as part of the celebration.

The government has planned to distribute 25 lakh Indian national flags among school children and every house and hold various other patriotic programmes to celebrate the 75 years of Independence. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will join the citizens to sing the national anthem while holding the tricolour on August 14 at Thyagraj Stadium.

With the Independence Day fever hitting the citizens.

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena will felicitate freedom fighters and their families on Sunday at Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti (GSDS). Another major event — Prabhat Pheri — is planned in which approximately 5,000 school students, parents, teachers and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) officials will participate. The march will start at 8 am on Sunday from Connaught Place and will culminate at the National War Memorial at India Gate.

People were seen celebrating the occasion with full enthusiasm and patriotism.

On Saturday, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) organised cultural programmes at selected historic sites including Humayun’s tomb, which has been illuminated along with Qutub Minar, Safdarjung’s Tomb, Purana Quila, Jantar Mantar, Ajmeri Gate, Tripolia Gate and Dharohar Bhawan. The archaeology department also lit up five heritage structures under its jurisdiction — Birji Khan’s Tomb in RK Puram, Baradari Qudsia Bagh, Bara Lao Ka Gumbad at Vasant Udyan, Gol Gumbaz near Lodhi Flyover and Tomb of Paik at Mukarba Chowk.

The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) vice-chancellor Prof Najma Akhtar on Saturday flagged off a ‘Tiranga Rally’ as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. “Jamia is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav with great zeal, enthusiasm and patriotic fervour to commemorate the 75 glorious years of progressive independent India. I appeal to everyone to hoist flags at their office and residence or participate virtually to make it successful,” said Akhtar.

A multi-layered security cover has been put in place and facial recognition system cameras installed at the entry point of Red Fort. According to the police, around 7,000 invitees will arrive, while over 10,000 police personnel will be deployed on Monday. Anti-drone systems from Defence Research and Development Organisation have also been installed, the police said.

