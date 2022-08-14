Home The Sunday Standard

Sea of tricolour as city soaks in Independence Day fervour

Government lights up prominent buildings, and organises events to mark the event

Published: 14th August 2022 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2022 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Tricolour Tricolor Indian national flag

The Indian flag. (File Photo | EPS)

NEW DELHI: Ahead of Independence Day, the national capital is immersed in patriotic fervour on Saturday with prominent government buildings and heritage sites illuminated in tricolour.

Government bodies and private institutions have planned various activities such as rallies, exhibitions, felicitation ceremonies and cultural events, which will continue till August 15 as part of the celebration.

The government has planned to distribute 25 lakh Indian national flags among school children and every house and hold various other patriotic programmes to celebrate the 75 years of Independence. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will join the citizens to sing the national anthem while holding the tricolour on August 14 at Thyagraj Stadium.

With the Independence Day fever hitting the citizens.

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena will felicitate freedom fighters and their families on Sunday at Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti (GSDS). Another major event — Prabhat Pheri — is planned in which approximately 5,000 school students, parents, teachers and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) officials will participate. The march will start at 8 am on Sunday from Connaught Place and will culminate at the National War Memorial at India Gate.

People were seen celebrating the occasion with full enthusiasm and patriotism.

On Saturday, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) organised cultural programmes at selected historic sites including Humayun’s tomb, which has been illuminated along with Qutub Minar, Safdarjung’s Tomb, Purana Quila, Jantar Mantar, Ajmeri Gate, Tripolia Gate and Dharohar Bhawan. The archaeology department also lit up five heritage structures under its jurisdiction — Birji Khan’s Tomb in RK Puram, Baradari Qudsia Bagh, Bara Lao Ka Gumbad at Vasant Udyan, Gol Gumbaz near Lodhi Flyover and Tomb of Paik at Mukarba Chowk.

The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) vice-chancellor Prof Najma Akhtar on Saturday flagged off a ‘Tiranga Rally’ as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. “Jamia is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav with great zeal, enthusiasm and patriotic fervour to commemorate the 75 glorious years of progressive independent India. I appeal to everyone to hoist flags at their office and residence or participate virtually to make it successful,” said Akhtar.

A multi-layered security cover has been put in place and facial recognition system cameras installed at the entry point of Red Fort. According to the police, around 7,000 invitees will arrive, while over 10,000 police personnel will be deployed on Monday. Anti-drone systems from Defence Research and Development Organisation have also been installed, the police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Independence Tricolour Independence Day I-Day delhi
India Matters
Author Salman Rushdie (File Photo | AP)
Salman Rushdie was seated on stage when attacker stormed in to stab him
No toilet for drivers in Southern Railway's 900 locomotives
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Government can’t deny benefits to non-religious: Kerala High Court
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Jammu and Kashmir govt sacks son of Hizbul chief Salahuddin, three others

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp