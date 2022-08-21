Home The Sunday Standard

Elderly woman carried on pole for 2km in Dakshina Kannada

The family members said that the area witnesses frequent movement of wild elephants and hence it’s too risky for people to move around.

MANGALURU: A 70-year-old sick woman was carried on a pole for about two km to reach the main road on the way to a hospital at Kadaba taluk in Dakshina Kannada district.The incident occured on August 19. Kamala of Ballakka near Kallugudde in the Noojibalthila grama panchayat limits was suffering from leg injury and could not walk.

So her family members tied a cloth to a pole and carried her to the main road where a vehicle was waiting. The family members said that the area witnesses frequent movement of wild elephants and hence it’s too risky for people to move around.

