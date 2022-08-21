FIFA ban: Does judicial intervention in sports amount to legal outreach?

Shruti Kakkar By

NEW DELHI: Sports is all about the excitement of competing to win and excel against the best. To maintain this spirit, it’s imperative for the sports bodies to carry out their administration transparently by abiding by the National Sports Code. Various judgments have underscored the need for national sports federation (NSFs) to carry their administration as per the Sports Code, however persistent recalcitrance of these entities to abide with the rules of the games has resulted in courts directing the affairs of these entities to be put in hands of the SC- appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA).

NSFs under CoA

Earlier this week, FIFA had suspended the AIFF citing “third party interference” because of the appointment of CoA. In the latest development, the SC bench headed by CJI NV Ramana on one hand asked stakeholders to put on hold Delhi HC’s order and not take over the affairs of Indian Olympic Association but a bench led by Justice Chandrachud affirmed HC’s order of placing Hockey India under CoA. The apex council of Table Tennis Federation of India faced the axe of suspension and rivalry within the Judo Federation of India had also come under Delhi HC’s scanner.

Amidst the tussle between NSFs, Court’s attempt to ensure “good governance” by these bodies and Centre’s stand that appointment of CoA’s can result in India losing chance to participate in international sports events, this paper spoke to few legal experts on whether court’s intervention in affairs of sports federations amounts to judicial outreach?

Justice Govind Mathur, Former Allahabad HC, CJ said, “Courts must refrain themselves from interfering in day to day working of these bodies, be slow in interfering functions of sports organisations even in extreme circumstances.”

“After years of mismanagement and corruption in our sports bodies with no oversight by the Governments, the only option available to save our sports and protect our athletes is the Courts. Supreme Court and High Court has done yeoman service to clean up these neta run fiefdoms, wonderful performances we have seen from our men and women despite these sports bodies who have created obstacles for years,” Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan said.

Speaking to this reporter, Senior Advocate Sanjoy Ghose said that it is common knowledge that there is something rotten with the state of sports administration in India and governments are making efforts to clean up. However vested interests are too powerful as often politicians are at the helm of such bodies. In such circumstances, judiciary is sadly the only institution that can actually rescue such bodies and restore Indian Sport’s glory.

