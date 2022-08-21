Railways to bring system to report bosses’ behaviour

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

NEW DELHI: Now, the common subordinates working in various departments of Indian Railways can report their bosses’ behaviour and administrative conduct to the Union Ministry of Railway, albeit confidentially. In a novel initiative that could be welcomed by junior grade employees, the Ministry of Railway, through a circular issued to all General Managers (GMs) on August 18 has asked the all GMs for proper compliance of this directive.

The railway has enabled a link online to receive the common subordinates’ feedbacks on their behaviour and working styles of their bosses. Citing this initiative to create a database for multi-source feedback of officers in the Annual Performance Appraisal Report (APAR), the railway board has decided to make it applicable from the fiscal year of 2022-23.

According to railway sources, the feedback received from the common subordinates will be anonymously recorded in the data base of the official. “There shall be no way to trace back the feedback to the superiors or subordinates, who will submit it,” the order of the Ministry of Railway stated.

The decision is aimed at making the entire process more effective in improving working efficiency amongst the employees by way of their boss’ good and encouraging administrative behaviour. At present, the Indian Railways has around 13 lakh employees, including more than 10000 gazetted officers in various departments.

Making this move easily applicable across the railways and its PSUs, common subordinates have been requested to give fair remarks or grading without any prejudice about the behaviour and other working features of their bosses.

The entire exercise would be conducted to create a database for multi-source feedback of officers generating the APAR strictly confidentially. Many railway subordinates hailing this move first such good one said that it will create an encouraging ambience in the offices of railways with subordinates. Railway sources said that around 20,000 officials will come under the scanner for this APAR. This has been decided by following the pattern of appraisal of IAS and IPS and other all Indian service officials.

Now, avail ayurveda, other wellness services in trains

Amid India’s emergence as a sought-after destination in Asia for availing traditional medical services, Indian Railways have started working on the concept of promoting ‘medical value travel’. In a first, the railways through IRCTC will provide traditional and herbal medical therapies for the tourists from across the world as well as within the country.

According to S G Ghosh, DGM, IRCTC, India is home to ayurveda and unani, naturopathy and other indigenous therapies spread across different states. “India is now ranked 3rd in wellness focused countries in the Asia Pacific,” Ghosh said in a statement. As per a conservative figure, 14 million medical tourists arrive in India and they can now avail facility of special trains to reach traditional medicine destinations.

NEW DELHI: Now, the common subordinates working in various departments of Indian Railways can report their bosses’ behaviour and administrative conduct to the Union Ministry of Railway, albeit confidentially. In a novel initiative that could be welcomed by junior grade employees, the Ministry of Railway, through a circular issued to all General Managers (GMs) on August 18 has asked the all GMs for proper compliance of this directive. The railway has enabled a link online to receive the common subordinates’ feedbacks on their behaviour and working styles of their bosses. Citing this initiative to create a database for multi-source feedback of officers in the Annual Performance Appraisal Report (APAR), the railway board has decided to make it applicable from the fiscal year of 2022-23. According to railway sources, the feedback received from the common subordinates will be anonymously recorded in the data base of the official. “There shall be no way to trace back the feedback to the superiors or subordinates, who will submit it,” the order of the Ministry of Railway stated. The decision is aimed at making the entire process more effective in improving working efficiency amongst the employees by way of their boss’ good and encouraging administrative behaviour. At present, the Indian Railways has around 13 lakh employees, including more than 10000 gazetted officers in various departments. Making this move easily applicable across the railways and its PSUs, common subordinates have been requested to give fair remarks or grading without any prejudice about the behaviour and other working features of their bosses. The entire exercise would be conducted to create a database for multi-source feedback of officers generating the APAR strictly confidentially. Many railway subordinates hailing this move first such good one said that it will create an encouraging ambience in the offices of railways with subordinates. Railway sources said that around 20,000 officials will come under the scanner for this APAR. This has been decided by following the pattern of appraisal of IAS and IPS and other all Indian service officials. Now, avail ayurveda, other wellness services in trains Amid India’s emergence as a sought-after destination in Asia for availing traditional medical services, Indian Railways have started working on the concept of promoting ‘medical value travel’. In a first, the railways through IRCTC will provide traditional and herbal medical therapies for the tourists from across the world as well as within the country. According to S G Ghosh, DGM, IRCTC, India is home to ayurveda and unani, naturopathy and other indigenous therapies spread across different states. “India is now ranked 3rd in wellness focused countries in the Asia Pacific,” Ghosh said in a statement. As per a conservative figure, 14 million medical tourists arrive in India and they can now avail facility of special trains to reach traditional medicine destinations.