Affixing photo of disability not required for college admission

CHENNAI : Two days after a disability rights activist lodged a complaint against the Directorate of Medical Education for asking differently- abled candidates to affix a photo showing their deformity in the prospectus for admission to PG degree and diploma courses in government medical colleges and government seats in self-financing medical colleges, the State government changed the rule.

The candidates are now being told to affix a passport-size photo, taken within three months, showing only their face. This newspaper had carried an article on Aug. 26 about Satendra Singh’s complaint to the Commissionerate for Welfare of the Differently Abled. “... candidates seeking admission under the special category can submit their recent passport size photograph (taken within three months) showing only face of the person with disability in the enclosed format of the special category,” said a notification from R Muthuselvan MD (GM), additional director, medical education, and secretary of Selection Committee.

