New SOPs announced for highways projects

NEW DELHI: All road development agencies, including the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and state governments, have been asked to submit proposals for highway projects to the Network Planning Group (NPG) in a prescribed format.

As per the revised standard operating procedure (SoP) issued by the ministry of road transport and highways, all new green field projects, which are not part of Bharatmala Pariyojana or the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan (NMP) and cost more than `500 crore need to be presented before the NPG for their comments or suggestion in a prescribed format.

The note says that all the project proponents — National High Authority of India (NHAI), National Highways and Infrastructure Development Limited (NHIDCL), project zones of the ministry and Border Road Organisation (BRO) will submit a report of a specific proposed project with PowerPoint presentation and forward it to the Planning Zone for seeking the convenience of the NPG.

The presentation will comprise all details-- planning aspects of the project from the logistics, multi-modal points and complementarity or synergy with other infrastructure requirements.

The convenience of NPG shall be sought by the ministry for organising meetings for discussion on the project and once the meeting notice is received, the project proponent shall present the project to the NPG, the OM reads.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched PM Gati Shakti NMP for multi-modal connectivity aiming to develop infrastructure to reduce logistic costs and boost the economy in October 2021.

