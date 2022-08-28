Home The Sunday Standard

Satavahana-era terracotta artefacts discovered in Telangana 

One of the major finds was a terracotta figurine which was similar to the figurines made of bronze and terracotta found in Satavahana sites like Kondapur, Peddabonkur and Kotilingala.

Published: 28th August 2022 03:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2022 03:49 AM   |  A+A-

Satavahana- era terracotta

Satavahana- era terracotta

HYDERABAD: In a rare discovery which could give a new dimension to the Buddhist influence in the early history of Telangana, Satavahana- era terracotta figurines and other earthenware were found on the outskirts of Cheriyal Mandal headquarters of Siddipet district by Kolipaka Srinivas, a field researcher and member of Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundam.

The artefacts were found on Patigadda, an old mound, where the older Cheriyal village existed. One of the major finds was a terracotta figurine which was similar to the figurines made of bronze and terracotta found in Satavahana sites like Kondapur, Peddabonkur and Kotilingala.

The ‘mother goddess’ could be seen wearing a crown on her head, ‘kundalas’ (earrings), ornaments on her arms and a ‘mekhala’ on her waist. S Haragopal, convener, Kotha Telangana Charithra Brundam, and archaeologist E Sivanagireddy have dated it to the 2nd century BC. A small earthen disk with a bulb on both sides and a hole in the middle was also found.

As per Haragopal, it was the tool for threading wool used in ancient times. A piece of wool when put through it, twisted and spun, and yielded woollen thread, he says. A mould for melting metals like gold, silver and copper, an earthen vessel for burning Sambrani and agar incense, a wide vessel with a red coating, terracotta clay beads worn by the people of Satavahana, ‘Chanumukugottam’ (water sprinkling vessel hose), pottery with leaves design, and a pot were found during the explorations. “There was a great civilised society living in Cheriyala 2,000 years ago,” Haragopal says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Satavahana-era terracotta Buddhist influence Telangana artefacts
India Matters
'A university is a theatre for ideas, a domain of play and a commons for dissenting academics. '
The sadness of the university today
The spectre of global slowdown and India Story
For representational purposes (File Photo| AP)
Racial abuse of 4 Indian-American women in Texas sends shock waves among South Asian community 
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
Sisodia alleges BJP wants all Delhi govt schools to be shut down for private players

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp