Thief having 40-year history in stealing held in Bengaluru

Published: 28th August 2022 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2022 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes. (Express Illustration)

BENGALURU: After a string of 160 burglaries across five states, a 54-year old man, his sons, son-in-law, and brother were arrested by Rajajinagar police. A thief since the age of 10, Prakash has been jailed over 20 times and has three wives who are from Shivamogga, Ballari and Kolar.

They have seven children. The accused would break into houses, committing burglaries in Bengaluru, Kolar, Shivamogga, and other places. He is also involved in burglaries in Maharashtra, Goa and Kerala.

Prakash’s brother Varadaraj, his kids Balaraj and Mithun, and son-in-law John apparently assisted him. Prakash targeted posh residences, jewellery shops and finance offices. For him, jail was a place to form a new gang.

