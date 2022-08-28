Uttarakhand: Paper leak scam kingpin arrested, had Rs 111 crore turnover

Narendra Sethi By

DEHRADUN: AS Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday ordered a vigilance inquiry into the seven-year-old recruitment examinations of sub-inspectors held in 2015-16. The probe was ordered after questioning the accused in the recruitment scam probe, in which another scam came to light in the recruitment of 339 sub-inspectors. The special task force (STF) of the state police, which is already probing recruitment scams, has made two more significant arrests in the UKSSSC graduate-level recruitment exam paper leak case.

The senior superintendent of STF, Ajay Singh, said Rajesh Chauhan, the owner of Lucknow-based RMS Techno Solutions Pvt Ltd printing press, was arrested on Saturday. Chauhan allegedly struck a deal for Rs 2 crore for UKSSSC paper leak. This is the 25th arrest in the paper leak case. After the arrest of Chauhan, who is the owner of the Lucknow printing press and believed to be the kingpin of the paper leak, and Kendra Pal, the kingpin of the cheating gang, a dozen more arrests are possible.

Chauhan, of Jankipuram, Lucknow, is said to have an annual turnover of Rs 111 crore. He also has a partnership in Lucknow International public school. He also owns a house in the name of his wife in Jankipuram, a posh area of Lucknow. In addition to this, he owns two bighas land in Lucknow. The police had earlier arrested Kendra Pal, the head of Dhampur Bijnor copying centre, on Friday.

SSP Singh told this newspaper, “The STF has arrested Rajesh Chauhan from Lucknow on the basis of evidence of leaking the examination paper and consequently making a deal through Kendra Pal and others. A day earlier, the STF had also arrested Kendra Pal from Dhampur in Bijnor district.”

Earlier, Congress leaders had met Uttarakhand Governor Gurmit Singh on Friday and demanded a CBI probe into all the scams. State congress president, Karan Mahra told this newspaper, “If scams are taking place in the Assembly of the state, the highest body of democracy, how can the rest of the state remain untouched.”

