All disabled may get to work from home in TN soon

Trying to create an enabling environment, says CM, hikes monthly pension for PwDs to Rs 1,500

Published: 04th December 2022 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2022 02:34 PM   |  A+A-

CM M K Stalin honours a disabled activist in Chennai on Saturday | P Jawahar

CHENNAI: Persons with disabilities (PwDs) in Tamil Nadu, employed in both the private and public sectors, may soon get to work from their homes instead of travelling to their place of work as the state government is striving to create an enabling environment to usher in that opportunity.

As a prelude to this, the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation is offering skill development training to disabled people by offering them free laptops with software under Naan Mudhalvan Scheme, Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Saturday while speaking at a function organised to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities in Chennai.

Expert committees and high-level committees have been formed for government and private organisations to identify employment opportunities suitable for disabled people. These committees would make recommendations to the government for providing jobs in which disabled persons can work without depending on others at their workplace, Stalin said.

The CM also said the monthly pension of Rs 1,000 given to 4,39,315 disabled people, including persons with visual impairment, would be hiked to Rs 1,500 from January 1, 2023. This would cost an additional expenditure of Rs 263.58 crore per year to the government. The CM also honoured organisations and individuals working for the welfare of the disabled by presenting their awards at the event.

PANELS TO IDENTIFY JOBS

Expert committees and high-level panels have been formed for government and private organisations to identify suitable employment opportunities for the disabled, Chief Minister Stalin said.

