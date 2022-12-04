Bhopal Diary: 40 seats in poll-bound Gujarat crucial for MP netas

Anuraag Singh By

40 seats in poll-bound Guj crucial for MP netas

People’s mandate in 40-odd seats in poll-bound Gujarat will prove an acid test for some 90 political and community leaders tied to MP BJP. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has addressed a series of meetings in the Saurashtra region, including the Morbi district. His cabinet colleagues Home Minister Narottam Mishra, Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang and Cooperatives Minister Arvind Bhadoria and others have been playing the role of key coordinators in Saurashtra and the tribal region of Gujarat bordering MP. The fate of the party on those seats may play a key role in deciding BJP’s political stride in MP.

Congress alert as tribal outfit eyes third front

With the rising young tribal group Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS) hinting clearly at testing waters for the 2023-end assembly polls in MP, prime opposition party Congress seems to have directed focus mooting a tribal-centric plan. Not only is Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra cutting through regions with JAYS' influence, other plans too are in the offing within the state Congress. As per sources, JAYS plans to build a third front against BJP and Congress on 84 tribal-dominated seats out of 230 seats. Forty-seven seats out of this are reserved for Scheduled Tribes. Out of these 84 seats, the Congress party had won a major share of 47 seats in the previous state elections.

BJP plans 10-month roadmap for state polls

A crucial BJP meeting in New Delhi on Monday will be held to propose a ten-month roadmap for the MP assembly polls slated to be conducted by 2023 end. To be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the primary agenda of the meeting however will be to narrow down on a plan for the 2024 general elections – with particular emphasis on state elections next year in MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. The meeting will be attended with central party leaders from the state party organisation as well as core party leaders of the state, among Union ministers and national leaders.

Anuraag Singh

Our correspondent in Madhya Pradesh

singhanuraag.journo@gmail.com

