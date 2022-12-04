Ex-Congress leaders, former Punjab CM's daughter in BJP team

Harpreet Bajwa By

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab unit of BJP on Saturday announced new office-bearers, all former Congress leaders who joined the party this year including former Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh’s daughter Jai Inder Kaur have made it to the top positions in the party and six other leaders who quit the Congress are among the 11 vice-presidents and former Congress minister is one of the state general secretaries as state unit president Ashwani Sharma has been retained.

The eleven vice presidents include Jai Inder Kaur daughter of former Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh, former minister and ex-congress leader Raj Kumar Verka, former MLAs Kewal Singh Dhillon, Fateh Jung Bajwa and Arvind Khanna besides Lakhwinder Kaur Garcha.

The other vice presidents are Dr Subhash Sharma, Rakesh Rathore, Dyal Singh Sodhi, Dr Jagmohan Raju and Jagdeep Nakai. Meanwhile former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Late Gurucharan Singh Tohra’s grandson, Kanwarveer Singh Tohra has been appointed president of the state’s youth wing.

The name of former Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, who had also joined the BJP is missing from the list. The BJP state unit tried to balance between the new and old leaders as it has now 60 office bearers. The party is likely to declare the state executive members in a few days.

