Ex-JNU scholar Umar Khalid acquitted in 2020 Delhi riots case; to remain in custody

Jaison Wilson By

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Court on Saturday discharged former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student union leader Umar Khalid and United Against Hate member Khalid Saifi from alleged acts of arson, vandalism, and stone-pelting linked to the 2020 Delhi riots case. However, Khalid will remain in judicial custody in the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) case slapped against him in the alleged larger conspiracy behind the riots.

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala delivered the order in the FIR registered at Khajuri Khas police station on the basis of a statement of constable Sangram Singh. According to Sangram, a riotous mob had hurled stones at Main Karawal Nagar Road and torched several vehicles in a nearby parking lot on February 24, 2020.

The prosecution claimed that the cop went to the nearby parking for safety while the mob broke the shutter of the parking lot and thrashed people. They also set ablaze parked vehicles. In the case, the court also acquitted other accused -- Mohammed Illiyas, Jagar Khan and Tariq Moin Rizvi -- in the case on furnishing a bond of Rs 10,000 with one surety in the like amount.

However, the court framed charges against Arshad Qayyum, Irshad Ahmad, Tahir Hussain, Liyakat Ali, Riyasat Ali, Shah Alam, Mohammed Rihan, Mohammed Shadab, Mohammed Abid, Rashid Saifi, and Gulfam.

