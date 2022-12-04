Home The Sunday Standard

Ex-JNU scholar Umar Khalid acquitted in 2020 Delhi riots case; to remain in custody

The prosecution claimed that the cop went to the nearby parking for safety while the mob broke the shutter of the parking lot and thrashed people.

Published: 04th December 2022 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2022 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid

Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI:   A Delhi Court on Saturday discharged former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student union leader Umar Khalid and United Against Hate member Khalid Saifi from alleged acts of arson, vandalism, and stone-pelting linked to the 2020 Delhi riots case. However, Khalid will remain in judicial custody in the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) case slapped against him in the alleged larger conspiracy behind the riots.

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala delivered the order in the FIR registered at Khajuri Khas police station on the basis of a statement of constable Sangram Singh. According to Sangram, a riotous mob had hurled stones at Main Karawal Nagar Road and torched several vehicles in a nearby parking lot on February 24, 2020.

The prosecution claimed that the cop went to the nearby parking for safety while the mob broke the shutter of the parking lot and thrashed people. They also set ablaze parked vehicles. In the case, the court also acquitted other accused -- Mohammed Illiyas, Jagar Khan and Tariq Moin Rizvi -- in the case on furnishing a bond of Rs 10,000 with one surety in the like amount.

However, the court framed charges against Arshad Qayyum, Irshad Ahmad, Tahir Hussain, Liyakat Ali, Riyasat Ali, Shah Alam, Mohammed Rihan, Mohammed Shadab, Mohammed Abid, Rashid Saifi, and Gulfam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Umar Khalid 2020 Delhi riots case Delhi riots case
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp