TRS leader Kavitha seeks case details from CBI in Delhi liquor scam

In other words, her offer to meet CBI officials at her Hyderabad residence on December 6 is subject to the receipt of the documents.

Published: 04th December 2022 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2022 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

TRS MLC K Kavitha. (File Photo)

HYDERABAD:  A day after accepting the CBI’s request for her questioning on December 6 in the Delhi excise policy scam, TRS leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha changed tack and sought copies of a complaint and other documents the probe agency had mentioned in its notice. In her letter to the CBI on Saturday, she said the date of her questioning could be fixed after she acquaints herself with the contents of the complaint.

In other words, her offer to meet CBI officials at her Hyderabad residence on December 6 is subject to the receipt of the documents. Early Saturday, Kavitha called on her father Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Sources say the legal aspects of the CBI notice were examined by Kavitha and KCR, after which the letter was issued in the evening.

Kavitha’s letter to Alok Kumar Shahi, DSP, CBI, ACB, states: “I have gone through the contents of the notice. I would request you to kindly provide me copies of the complaint... The requested documents may be provided at the earliest to enable me to acquaint myself and answer appropriately...

