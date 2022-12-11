Home The Sunday Standard

Amid rising cases of man-animal conflict, Uttarakhand raises relief 

A corpus fund of Rs 2 crore will be created for giving compensation to the victims of man-animal conflicts, the government said.

Published: 11th December 2022 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2022 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)

DEHRADUN:  In view of the increasing incidents of human-wildlife conflict in the state, the government has announced on Saturday to increase the compensation amount to the families of those who have been killed by wild animals, from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 6 lakh. 

At the 18th meeting of the Uttarakhand State Wildlife Board, chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, it was also decided to increase the amount given to those who get seriously injured in such incidents from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh. A corpus fund of Rs 2 crore will be created for giving compensation to the victims of man-animal conflicts, the government said.

According to the official statement, the Jim Corbett Trail will be established in the state and an action plan will be prepared in collaboration with the Department of Tourism to bring the sites associated with Jim Corbett on the world tourism map. 

It will include construction of plaques at various locations connected to Jim Corbett, renovation of track routes and promotion of home stays. The proposal for renovation of Shivalik Elephant Reserve was approved. 

The Chief Minister expressed happiness that the number of snow leopards in the state has increased from 86 to 121 in the last five years. Dhami directed the officials that more effective efforts are needed to reduce human-wildlife conflict. For this, the forest department and the administration will have to work in harmony. 

As soon as the incident of human-wildlife conflict is reported, the concerned persons should receive the compensation amount within 15 days. CM also spoke about conservation of “Bugyals”, and of more public cooperation for conservation of forests and reducing human-wildlife conflict. 

Public should be brought on board
Public cooperation is very important to save forests and forest wealth. More efforts are needed to enhance the livelihood of people from forests.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
human-wildlife conflict compensation killed by wild animals Pushkar Singh Dhami
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp