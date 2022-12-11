Home The Sunday Standard

CM Kejriwal order on Jasmine Shah unlawful, says Delhi L-G

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked the Planning Department to recall restrictions imposed on Shah from performing his duties.

Published: 11th December 2022 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2022 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Jasmine Shah

Delhi government think tank DDCD's vice-chairman Jasmine Shah. (Photo | Jasmine Shah Twitter)

NEW DELHI:  As the election spirit phases out, the tussle between state government and L-G VK Saxena is back with the latest flashpoint being Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission Vice Chairperson Jasmine Shah.

Reacting to the latest direction by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asking the Planning Department to recall restrictions imposed on Shah from performing his duties, the L-G secretariat called Kejriwal’s order “unconstitutional.”

The L-G house said that CM’s directive to reinstate the executive status of Shah is a ‘distraction and issued deliberately to divert attention.’ “Since the decision is now pending with the President, hence no decision can be taken in this regard. Kejriwal, knowing this constitutional position well, passed an illegal order,” officials said. “Given the facts, this order, at best it can be termed as eyewash,” they added.

Meanwhile, the L-G has also wrote to the Secretary in-charge of the Planning Department regarding the order, asking to take no action on the matter as it is pending with the President. “Any further action in this matter has to be taken only in accordance with the decision given by the President, which is awaited,” the letter stated.

In the order, Kejriwal directed the planning department to recall the order restricting Shah from using his office and amenities granted to his post. The decision came weeks after Saxena ordered Shah’s removal from the post for misusing his office for political purposes.

Earlier, L-G ordered that Shah be restricted from discharge of functions as V-C and be barred from using any privileges connected with the office of VC, DDCD, with. He also asked Kejriwal to sack Shah from the post for allegedly ‘misusing his office for political purposes’. However, after receiving the file to revoke the restrictions, L-G invoked difference of opinion under Ar t icl e 239AA(4) of the Constitution (to be read with Rule 50 of ToBR, GNCTD, 1993).

