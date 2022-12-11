Home The Sunday Standard

Modi praises Gehlot again, creates ripples in Rajasthan Congress

Just a month ago, his praise for the Rajasthan CM had set off a major controversy in the Rajasthan Congress as Sachin Pilot had attacked it strongly.

Published: 11th December 2022 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2022 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

G20 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)

JAIPUR:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again raised political temperatures in Rajasthan by praising Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. While chairing a digital meeting of governors, chief ministers and lieutenant governors on Friday, Modi appreciated the fine arrangements made for G20 meetings at Udaipur. 

Just a month ago, his praise for the Rajasthan CM had set off a major controversy in the Rajasthan Congress as Sachin Pilot had attacked it strongly. While talking about the arrangements made for the G20 Sherpa meeting in Udaipur, the PM also said that through the hospitality extended in the traditional Rajasthani style and the local cuisine, the Rajasthan government has set high standards in organising meetings which should be inspirational for other states. 

He also gave instructions for the documentation of this event, which can be used in future meetings in different states. Modi had praised Gehlot during the Covid-19 period too, when he had appreciated the
management of the pandemic by the CM and described it as an example for the whole country.

Last month, the PM had called Gehlot the seniormost chief minister with whom he got a chance to work in a programme organised at Mangarh Dham, a place of faith for the tribals living on the border of Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. During that programme, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel were also present on the stage with Gehlot.

After Modi’s statement, ex-deputy CM Sachin Pilot had targeted Gehlot, and compared him with former Congress veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad. Pilot said the PM had earlier praised Azad and everyone knows what happened later, referring to the latter’s exit from the Congress to form his own party. Days after Pilot made the comments, Gehlot targeted him, calling him a ‘traitor’ for trying to topple his government in collaboration with the BJP two years ago. Gehlot had also claimed that he has evidence of Pilot’s betrayal.

With both the Rajasthan Congress leaders accusing each other of conniving with the BJP, Modi’s good words for Gehlot have once again set speculations rolling, especially since the PM’s remarks came at a time when Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is passing through Rajasthan. Under strict instructions of the Congress high command, no leader is reacting openly to the PM’s comments, but murmurs are aplenty in the anti-Gehlot camp. 

Rajasthan Narendra Modi Ashok Gehlot Covid
