More than 3.15 lakh posts vacant in Railways, says minister

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in a written reply to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge shared all this in the Upper House of Parliament on Friday. 

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI:  Despite all efforts being made to fill the vacancies, more than 3.15 lakh posts in different groups of services, including 12 posts in the top level, are still lying vacant in various departments of the Indian Railways. There are five posts, including three posts of members and the two posts of director generals in level-17 and five posts, including three posts of GM or it sequivalent, and two posts at the level of additional members in level-16 are lying vacant in the Railway Board.  Notably, all these posts are cadre post for the officers of Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS).

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in a written reply to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge shared all this in the Upper House of Parliament on Friday. According to an official provisional data of the Ministry of Railway shared in the RS, 2,021 posts under Group-A were vacant till September 15 this year and 858 posts were lying vacant  for Group-B services.

The railway has shown around 3,12,944 posts being vacant under Group-C in all the 17 zones and other units as on November 1 this year. The Northern Railway (NR) has the highest number of 38,754 Group-C posts vacant while the Western Railway has the second highest number of 30,476 Group-C posts vacant. Similarly, the Eastern Railway has 30,141 Group-C posts vacant, followed by the Central Railway with 28,653 posts vacant under same group of services.

In Group A services, the railway has the highest number of exiting vacancies for 185 posts under the East Central Railway, which is headquartered at Hajipur in Bihar. In other wings of Indian Railways, apart from zones, there are 434 posts vacant under Group A vacant.

