Home The Sunday Standard

Adoptions have come down in last 3 years, govt says in Parliament

In 2021-22, 2991 children were adopted by Indians and 414 by foreigners, while in 2020-21, 3142 children were adopted by Indians and 417 by foreigners.

Published: 18th December 2022 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2022 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

adoption

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

NEW DELHI: As many as 1836 children have been adopted by Indians and 222 by foreigners, including non-resident Indians, this year till December 13, according to Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Z Irani.  The number has dipped as compared to the previous three years.

In 2021-22, 2991 children were adopted by Indians and 414 by foreigners, while in 2020-21, 3142 children were adopted by Indians and 417 by foreigners.The highest number of adoptions occurred in 2019-20 when Indians adopted 3351 and foreigners 394 children.

Irani said that most of the grievances they have received are waiting time from prospective adoptive parents (PAPs). “While there is a long queue to adopt a normal young child upto six years of age, there is no waiting period for the PAPs who desire to adopt a child having special needs and a child from immediate placement category (mostly older children),” she said. Further, the waiting time is relevant for the PAPs only; the legally free children do not have to wait, she said in a written reply.

Based on feedback received from the stakeholders and experts, Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) has framed the Adoption Regulations, 2022 in line with the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 (as amended in 2021), which has been notified on September 23.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Bilkis Bano at a press conference (File Photo: Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Kharge should expel Rahul Gandhi from Congress: BJP
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. (Screengrab)
Complaint plea filed in Bihar court over song in film 'Pathaan'
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) flags for representational purposes.
Mumbai: MVA allies take out 'Halla Bol' protest march against Maha govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp