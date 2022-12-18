Home The Sunday Standard

CBI moves SC challenging HC bail to Deshmukh

Earlier, the SC had dismissed ED’s plea challenging bail granted to the minister by the Bombay HC in a money-laundering case and he was in custody with regards to the case registered by CBI.

Published: 18th December 2022 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2022 08:01 AM

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (File photo | ANI)

NEW DELHI: Terming Bombay HCs order of granting bail to Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in a graft case as “erroneous”, CBI has approached Supreme Court. The graft case had culminated pursuant to CBI registering FIR against Deshmukh for allegedly collecting/extorting money from restaurants and bar owners.

It was also alleged that he had instructed Sachin Waze to collect Rs.3 lakhs each from 1750 Orchestra Bars/Pubs/establishments in Mumbai totalling Rs 40 to Rs 50 crores approximately. ED's case was also based on CBIs corruption FIR against him.

The Bombay HC on December 12 had taken note of the charge sheet filed by CBI and had said that since Deshmukh was no longer a Home Minister, there was no question of him influencing the witnesses. HC had however granted 10 days for CBI to approach SC.

Earlier, the SC had dismissed ED’s plea challenging bail granted to the minister by the Bombay HC in a money-laundering case and he was in custody with regards to the case registered by CBI. Deshmukh was in ED’s custody since November 2021 and in CBIs custody since April 6, 2022.

