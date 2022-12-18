Home The Sunday Standard

Former BJP neta’s son among 3 charged with Ankita Bhandari murder case

The chargesheet will be filed in court on Monday. December 22 will mark three months since the arrest of the accused.

DEHRADUN:  The Special Investigation Team of Uttarakhand Police has filed a 500-page chargesheet against three accused in the Vantara resort receptionist Ankita Bhandari murder case. One of the accused, Pulkit Arya, is the son of former BJP minister. On September 18, Pauri resident Ankita Bhandari suddenly disappeared from Vanantra Resort amid reports that she had been asked to offer some “specific services “to a VIP guest.

ADG V Murugesan said that the SIT has listed 100 witnesses in the voluminous charge sheet. More than 30 pieces of documentary evidence have also been included. All eyes are on the narco test on the accused. “The chargesheet has been filed under IPC sections that include murder, tampering with evidence, criminal conspiracy, sexual harassment, and the Immoral Traffic (prevention) Act.

The SIT had also sought permission from the court to conduct the narco test on the accused to find out the name of a VIP. Pulkit and Saurabh Bhaskar agreed. But Ankit asked for 10 days’ time. The next hearing in the case is due December 22.

A month after her disappearance on September 18, resort owner Pulkit Arya himself filed a missing report of Ankita Bhandari. On October 22, the district magistrate transferred the case from the revenue police to the regular police. The police said on September 22 that Ankita was pushed into a canal, killing her.

