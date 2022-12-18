Kolkata Diary: Vidyasagar Setu to get a facelift soon

Pranab Mondal By

Vidyasagar Setu to get a facelift from Monday

In the first comprehensive overhaul of India’s longest cable-stayed bridge, 14 cables of Vidyasagar Setu or Second Hooghly Bridge will be replaced over the next eight months. The bridge, inaugurated in 1992, spans 823 metres across the river Hooghly.

A team of senior engineers from Hooghly River Bridge Commissioners will conduct load tests and structural experts from a French engineering company will join the team to calibrate the performance of the bridge’s cables from Monday night to Tuesday early morning. No vehicles will be allowed on the bridge during the time of inspection.

KMC picks fire-prone spots for drills

As per a survey, 490 pockets in Kolkata have been identified that are prone to fires. The survey had been jointly conducted by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, the fire department, the electric supply corporation and the police.

"We have identified the fire hazardous pockets in the city. We will soon have fire drills in these pockets that will help us identify the places from where water can be brought to douse flames quickly. We have 750 deep tube wells in the city and they can be used to refill fire tenders. We will bore a few more deep tube wells," said KMC Mayor Firhad.

Jadavpur University alumni give 17 computers

A California-based platform of former Jadavpur University students that is raising funds to help the cash-strapped university has contributed Rs 7 lakh to buy 17 computers for the engineering department. The Global Jadavpur University Alumni Foundation announced on its social media platform: “The team has already sent funds to the university to buy 15 computers. We expect these computers to be installed soon. The laboratory currently has 40 non-functioning computers.’’

The departments of the university have been told that only 70 per cent of the budgeted amount can be spent if the annual budget is Rs 3 lakh or less.

Vidyasagar Setu to get a facelift from Monday In the first comprehensive overhaul of India’s longest cable-stayed bridge, 14 cables of Vidyasagar Setu or Second Hooghly Bridge will be replaced over the next eight months. The bridge, inaugurated in 1992, spans 823 metres across the river Hooghly. A team of senior engineers from Hooghly River Bridge Commissioners will conduct load tests and structural experts from a French engineering company will join the team to calibrate the performance of the bridge’s cables from Monday night to Tuesday early morning. No vehicles will be allowed on the bridge during the time of inspection. KMC picks fire-prone spots for drills As per a survey, 490 pockets in Kolkata have been identified that are prone to fires. The survey had been jointly conducted by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, the fire department, the electric supply corporation and the police. "We have identified the fire hazardous pockets in the city. We will soon have fire drills in these pockets that will help us identify the places from where water can be brought to douse flames quickly. We have 750 deep tube wells in the city and they can be used to refill fire tenders. We will bore a few more deep tube wells," said KMC Mayor Firhad. Jadavpur University alumni give 17 computers A California-based platform of former Jadavpur University students that is raising funds to help the cash-strapped university has contributed Rs 7 lakh to buy 17 computers for the engineering department. The Global Jadavpur University Alumni Foundation announced on its social media platform: “The team has already sent funds to the university to buy 15 computers. We expect these computers to be installed soon. The laboratory currently has 40 non-functioning computers.’’ The departments of the university have been told that only 70 per cent of the budgeted amount can be spent if the annual budget is Rs 3 lakh or less.