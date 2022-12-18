Mulayam Singh Yadav’s disproportionate assets clean chit report fake: CBI

Shahid Faridi By

NEW DELHI: In a startling disclosure in the disproportionate assets case against Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, his wife Dimple Yadav and brother Prateek Yadav, the CBI on Saturday informed the special court that the report filed by Mulayam Singh Yadav in the Supreme Court in 2019, which claimed that the agency had given him and his family members a clean chit in the case, was fake.

A CBI report, filed on December 17, 2022, in a New Delhi court of special CBI judge Anjani Mahajan, said: “… a case was registered on the basis of a complaint dated 02.03.2009 received from Shri S R Majundar, the then SP, ACU-V, New Delhi against unknown persons for preparing fake and fabricated report to tarnish the reputation of CBI… They surreptitiously collected some documents relating to the enquiry conducted by CBI as per orders dated 01.03.2007 passed by hon’ble Supreme Court of India on the allegations of acquisition of disproportionate assets by Mulayam Singh Yadav and his family members. The said unknown persons fraudulently and willfully fabricated some false reports… with intent to make the authorities concerned believe the documents to be a genuine report of the CBI…”

The CBI was referring to a 17- page note reportedly filed in the SC by Mulayam as a proof of the agency giving him a clean chit. The CBI now says that this note was fake and fabricated and the signatures of its officers were lifted from some other documents and affixed on the note.

The CBI said: “The handwriting expert of CFSL, New Delhi, has opined that the 17-page review note is a forged one and the said note contains a forged signature of DIG/AC-II.”

With the new revelation, Dimple’s name may be added in the case as she was let off on the basis of the forged note. The case against Akhilesh and Prateek may also gain strength after the new disclosure.

A petition was filed in 2005 in the SC seeking direction for registering a case against Mulayam and his family for amassing assets more than their known sources of income. On October 26, 2007, the CBI submitted a report in the SC, saying prima facie a case is made out, and sought the apex court’s permission for registering a regular case. The case remained pending. In 2019, Mulayam filed an affidavit in SC along with the said 17-page note claiming the CBI clean chit.

