BRO speeds up infra build-up along LAC after China skirmish

Mayank Singh By

NEW DELHI: In the process to counter China’s aggressive behaviour towards the LAC Border Roads Organisation is executing fast infrastructure build up towards the connectivity towards Northern borders including Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.

The BRO’s Project Brahmank on Saturday completed the 45m long PSC Simar Bridge on Migging Tuting Road in a remote border location of Arunachal Pradesh in just 180 days, depicting high quality of leadership and teamwork. Also another critical axis leading to the strategic area of Yangtse has been completed in record time. Yangtse is the same place where the Chinese PLA troops clashed with the Indian Army in their bid to occupy the important Yangtse Plateau. The incident led to injuries on both sides.

BRO’s Project Swastik has constructed Samdong Bridge on Lachen- Kalep Road in Sikkim, also in the Eastern Sector of the LAC. A 30m long PSC box girder bridge will provide vital connectivity to our troops and locals alike. The bridge will be dedicated to the Nation along with other 27 infrastructure projects by the Hon’ble Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh on 27 Dec 2022.

Keeping the significance of the critical infrastructure towards the Northern Borders the senior officials are out to take stock of the work and are giving briefings. The BRO is in process to complete 27 infrastructure projects which are planned to be dedicated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on 27 December. It includes important bridges in Ladakh, Kashmir and in the Eastern Sector of the LAC.

PKH Singh, ADG Border Roads Organisation (East) inspected the Sela Tunnel Project works on 20 Dec 2022. He travelled on the final alignment of the project which was completed only a few hours before his arrival. He is also inspecting all other critical roads of west Kameng and Tawang during his current tour to the area. The construction works of the Sela Pass tunnel will also be completed in July 2023 giving all weather connectivity to the strategic area of Tawang.

NEW DELHI: In the process to counter China’s aggressive behaviour towards the LAC Border Roads Organisation is executing fast infrastructure build up towards the connectivity towards Northern borders including Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim. The BRO’s Project Brahmank on Saturday completed the 45m long PSC Simar Bridge on Migging Tuting Road in a remote border location of Arunachal Pradesh in just 180 days, depicting high quality of leadership and teamwork. Also another critical axis leading to the strategic area of Yangtse has been completed in record time. Yangtse is the same place where the Chinese PLA troops clashed with the Indian Army in their bid to occupy the important Yangtse Plateau. The incident led to injuries on both sides. BRO’s Project Swastik has constructed Samdong Bridge on Lachen- Kalep Road in Sikkim, also in the Eastern Sector of the LAC. A 30m long PSC box girder bridge will provide vital connectivity to our troops and locals alike. The bridge will be dedicated to the Nation along with other 27 infrastructure projects by the Hon’ble Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh on 27 Dec 2022. Keeping the significance of the critical infrastructure towards the Northern Borders the senior officials are out to take stock of the work and are giving briefings. The BRO is in process to complete 27 infrastructure projects which are planned to be dedicated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on 27 December. It includes important bridges in Ladakh, Kashmir and in the Eastern Sector of the LAC. PKH Singh, ADG Border Roads Organisation (East) inspected the Sela Tunnel Project works on 20 Dec 2022. He travelled on the final alignment of the project which was completed only a few hours before his arrival. He is also inspecting all other critical roads of west Kameng and Tawang during his current tour to the area. The construction works of the Sela Pass tunnel will also be completed in July 2023 giving all weather connectivity to the strategic area of Tawang.