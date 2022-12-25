Modi accuses past govts of slave mentality

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

AHMEDABAD: The Prime Minister lamented the neglect of education and the duty to revive the glory of the ancient Indian education system in the immediate aftermath of independence. Accusing previous government, PM said that where earlier governments, faltered national saints and acharyas took up the challenge.

PM Modi, who was addressing the 75th ‘Amrut Mahotsav’ of Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul at Rajkot via video link On Saturday, said “When the country became independent, it was our responsibility to revive the pride of India in the field of education, but under the pressure of the mentality of slavery, the governments did not do anything in that direction.”

The PM also said that through the new National Education Policy (NEP), a forward-looking and futuristic education system was being created in India for the first time. the number of premier educational institutions like IITs, IIMs, and medical colleges in the country increased substantially after 2014, the year when his government came to power at the Centre for the first time.

Modi said, “Education will play a crucial role in development of New India. Be it educational infrastructure or the New Education Policy, we are transforming the education sector at a rapid pace.”

Referring to the Indian tradition of treating knowledge as the highest pursuit of life, the PM said that when other parts of the world were identified with their ruling dynasties, Indian identity was linked with its gurukuls.

PM Narendra Modi addresses 75th ‘Amrut Mahotsav’ of Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul

Hailing India’s ancient ‘gurukul’ (residential schooling) system of education, the prime minister said knowledge has been the highest purpose of life in the country, and added that saints and spiritual leaders helped revive the country’s lost glory in the field of education.

“Our gurukuls have been representing equity, equality, care, and a sense of service for centuries,” he added. The Prime Minister also highlighted the gender equality and sensitivity of the Indian ancient gurukul system saying, “When the world didn’t even realise what gender equality was, our civilisation had women thinkers like Gargi, Maitreyi and Atreyi,” he said.

PM remembered Nalanda and Takshshila as synonyms with India’s ancient glory. “Discovery and research were an integral part of the Indian lifestyle. From self-discovery to divinity, ayurveda to adhyatm (spirituality), social science to solar science, from maths to metallurgy, and from zero to infinity, research, and new conclusions were drawn in every field,” he said. PM said, “India, in that dark age, gave humanity rays of light that paved the way for the world’s journey of modern science.”

The PM also urged the students of Gurukul to travel to Northeast India for a minimum of 15 days and connect with the people to further strengthen the nation. “I personally recommend that every citizen pay a visit to the North East for at least 15 days, understand the N-E culture and write about their varied heritage,” said the PM.

The ideal citizens and youths raised on a better education system will work to realise the dream of a developed India in 2047 when India celebrates a century of independence. The efforts of institutions like Sri Swaminarayan Gurukul will certainly be vital, he said. Modi urged Swaminarayan Gurukul to send 100-150 volunteers to north-eastern states for 15 days every year and meet youths there, introduce themselves and write about them.Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel launched the five-day Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. “Shri Dharmajivandasji Swami founded it in 1948. There are more than 40 locations for the Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Rajkot Sansthan worldwide,” he said.

AHMEDABAD: The Prime Minister lamented the neglect of education and the duty to revive the glory of the ancient Indian education system in the immediate aftermath of independence. Accusing previous government, PM said that where earlier governments, faltered national saints and acharyas took up the challenge. PM Modi, who was addressing the 75th ‘Amrut Mahotsav’ of Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul at Rajkot via video link On Saturday, said “When the country became independent, it was our responsibility to revive the pride of India in the field of education, but under the pressure of the mentality of slavery, the governments did not do anything in that direction.” The PM also said that through the new National Education Policy (NEP), a forward-looking and futuristic education system was being created in India for the first time. the number of premier educational institutions like IITs, IIMs, and medical colleges in the country increased substantially after 2014, the year when his government came to power at the Centre for the first time. Modi said, “Education will play a crucial role in development of New India. Be it educational infrastructure or the New Education Policy, we are transforming the education sector at a rapid pace.” Referring to the Indian tradition of treating knowledge as the highest pursuit of life, the PM said that when other parts of the world were identified with their ruling dynasties, Indian identity was linked with its gurukuls. PM Narendra Modi addresses 75th ‘Amrut Mahotsav’ of Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Hailing India’s ancient ‘gurukul’ (residential schooling) system of education, the prime minister said knowledge has been the highest purpose of life in the country, and added that saints and spiritual leaders helped revive the country’s lost glory in the field of education. “Our gurukuls have been representing equity, equality, care, and a sense of service for centuries,” he added. The Prime Minister also highlighted the gender equality and sensitivity of the Indian ancient gurukul system saying, “When the world didn’t even realise what gender equality was, our civilisation had women thinkers like Gargi, Maitreyi and Atreyi,” he said. PM remembered Nalanda and Takshshila as synonyms with India’s ancient glory. “Discovery and research were an integral part of the Indian lifestyle. From self-discovery to divinity, ayurveda to adhyatm (spirituality), social science to solar science, from maths to metallurgy, and from zero to infinity, research, and new conclusions were drawn in every field,” he said. PM said, “India, in that dark age, gave humanity rays of light that paved the way for the world’s journey of modern science.” The PM also urged the students of Gurukul to travel to Northeast India for a minimum of 15 days and connect with the people to further strengthen the nation. “I personally recommend that every citizen pay a visit to the North East for at least 15 days, understand the N-E culture and write about their varied heritage,” said the PM. The ideal citizens and youths raised on a better education system will work to realise the dream of a developed India in 2047 when India celebrates a century of independence. The efforts of institutions like Sri Swaminarayan Gurukul will certainly be vital, he said. Modi urged Swaminarayan Gurukul to send 100-150 volunteers to north-eastern states for 15 days every year and meet youths there, introduce themselves and write about them.Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel launched the five-day Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. “Shri Dharmajivandasji Swami founded it in 1948. There are more than 40 locations for the Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Rajkot Sansthan worldwide,” he said.