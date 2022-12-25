Update docus for Aadhaar issued over 10 years back: UIDAI

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Saturday asked the Aadhaar holders who were issued the unique identity 10 years back and who have never updated their records, to get their documents updated. It said the card holders can update their Aadhaar by uploading supportive documents (proofs of identity and address) either online through myAadhaar portal or offline by visiting the nearest Aadhaar centre.

“It is in the interest of the residents to keep their Aadhaars updated with current proof of identity and proof of address. Keeping the documents in Aadhaar updated helps in ease of living, better service delivery, and enables accurate authentication,” the government stated.

It added that over the past decade, Aadhaar number has emerged as a universally accepted proof of identity of residents in India. Over 1,100 government programmes use Aadhaar-based identification for delivery of services. Also, many financial institutions like banks and NBFCs use Aadhaar to authenticate customers.

UIDAI has always urged residents to keep their documents updated, and the Aadhaar (Enrolment and Update) (Tenth Amendment) Regulations 2022 notified on November 09 was another step in that direction, the statement said. “The UIDAI once again urges residents to update their documents for continued accuracy of information,” it added.

