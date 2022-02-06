STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dense fog covers national capital as visibility drops to 50 metres

The weather office had predicted dense fog for Delhi-NCR and parts of the northwest region for Saturday.

Youngsters play ball amid dense fog in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)

NEW DELHI: A dense layer of fog enveloped the national capital on Saturday with the general visibility remaining less than 50 metres till around 10 am – the first such consistent dense fog spell this season, weather officials said. 

According to officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), both at the Safdarjung and Palam airports as well as in general, the thick fog cover remained from 5.30 am to 10 am. “Though Delhi-NCR has had only a few dense fog spells this season with the longest one being from January 10-16, today’s (February 5) was the first most consistent spell when fog persisted for so long in the day and visibility remained around or less than 50 metres,” said R K Jenamani, senior IMD scientist. 

The weather office had predicted dense fog for Delhi-NCR and parts of the northwest region for Saturday. Fog will persist on Sunday as well, but it’s intensity and duration is likely to reduce, said officials. 

“Most parts of northwest India including Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab were enveloped by a thick fog layer during the early morning hours. The major factor behind the dense fog was high humidity in the atmosphere because of the two-day rain spell in Delhi and parts of northwest region,” said Jenamani. 

He added that while at present, cold northwesterly winds are blowing, the night temperature will start rising around January 8, as another fresh yet feeble Western Disturbance is approaching the northern plains. “The fresh WD that is likely to affect the Western Himalayan Region resulting in more snowfall in the hills will impact the northern plains as well bringing light rain in Delhi and surrounding areas in January 8-9. Whenever a WD is approaching, the minimum temperature is likely to rise,” he said. 

Also, now that rain has had its impact on Delhi-NCR, the maximum temperature is likely to rise from Sunday onwards. On Saturday, the maximum temperature was 19.5 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal for this time of the year. The minimum settled at 6.9 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal. 

