Celebrating art, unfiltered

Artists have the potential to create work that can address social issues and mobilise people to bring about change.

Published: 13th February 2022 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2022 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

prints and stickers made by Bhavya Sharma

Artists have the potential to create work that can address social issues and mobilise people to bring about change. Free The Verse, an art collective based in Delhi, utilises this power of art to foster a community. “It started as an art collective that would bring to light social causes via art. Back in the days, slam poetry was a new thing, so we would together address social issues through various forms of arts and take it to colleges,” shares the founder Aditya Bhandari (26). Over the years, this community has grown and now provides a platform to local artists and micro-entrepreneurs who get to present their work to a wider audience. Prior to the pandemic, Free The Verse would also organise physical exhibition twice every month. The artist community will be hosting an event today at Colorfarm  X, Champa Gali. 

Dedicated to art

This line-up for this event, which will bring together talented artists—visual artists, poets, singers, musicians, NFT artists—under one roof, will include performances for the crowd along with a physical exhibition. Bhavya Sharma (21), a fine arts student at College of Art, DU, is geared up to exhibit prints of her digital artworks as well as handcrafted jewellery. A fluid artist, Sharma’s work revolves around fantasy, occult, and escapism; something that is particularly visible in the intricate jewellery she creates using wire and natural crystals. “I work a lot with wire wrapping and wire weaving. All my pieces are handmade and I like to sell in person so that the buyer can see what they like,” she shares.

Sharma has previously exhibited thrice at Free the Verse events. She mentions that her experiences here have been wholesome. “Free the Verse has managed to build a very tight sense of community for the artists. I really like that about them. It has always been a wholesome experience. People appreciate your art, and buy your work here,” she says.

An open space 

The pandemic impacted the way artists interact with their audience. In such a time where there’s a dearth of creative outlets, events such as Free The Verse help the art community reclaim this space. 

“When you go to such large platforms and get appreciation, it gives you a motivational kick. When people like my work, it induces a sense of validation,” says South Extension resident Honeish Bhatia (27), a management consultant by profession and a Hindi poet by passion. Bhatia will be performing his original works here today. 

There’s no doubt that such events play a crucial role in fostering a sense of community among artists. “I am still in touch with a few people I met when I first performed… These events are places where we actually meet people. You may not make best friends here but it is always good to be in touch with like-minded people,” concludes Bhatia.

